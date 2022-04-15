A mother who was suffering ‘heart attack symptoms’ was ‘flabbergasted’ to be told there was an 18-hour wait for an ambulance.

Hannah Clarke, 32, a mother-of-two from Barrow, near Bury St Edmunds, said she had the worst chest pains she had ever experienced on the night of Tuesday, April 5, that spread to her left arm.

After getting advice from her mum, a nurse, Mrs Clarke said she called 111 and was told an ambulance would be dispatched.

She said that after three hours the ambulance service called her and told her the current waiting time for an emergency ambulance was 18 hours and they were cancelling the request on the basis she could walk, and could therefore drive herself to hospital.

Mrs Clarke, a single parent, said this was despite her telling them she was alone with her two young children, who were asleep at the time. She has complained to the service.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said they wanted to offer their ‘sincere apologies’ to the patient for any distress caused and would be investigating their complaint.

Across England, ambulance response time targets were missed for all categories 1-4 in February, according to the most recent data from NHS England.

The longest someone should have to wait is three hours – and this is for category 4, or less urgent, scenarios.

For category 1 calls – immediately life-threatening injuries and illnesses – patients should be responded to within an average (mean) time of seven minutes and for category 2 calls – emergency – the average response time should be 18 minutes.

Mrs Clarke said she was ‘flabbergasted’ by what had happened, adding it was an ‘unacceptable’ way to treat someone with heart attack symptoms.

In her complaint to the service, she said: “I was left last night feeling helpless, scared and vulnerable and now feel that actually in an emergency there is no-one there. I understand there are pressures but people are going to die at the hands of the NHS and ambulance service over being saved.”

Speaking to SuffolkNews, Mrs Clarke said: “I had two young children upstairs asleep. With that intensity and that pain, I thought ‘is it a heart attack? Am I going to die? What am I going to do?’”

The following day she was diagnosed by her GP with the chest condition pleurisy, which she has had before.

She said she felt ‘very fortunate’ that, although still serious, her illness didn’t end up being life- threatening, but expressed concern for those who might not get an ambulance in time.

Mrs Clarke, who is studying childcare and works as a cleaner, added: “I said to my mum ‘I’m going to start buying more basic stuff to have at home, first aid kits, as if anything happens and they say it’s an 18-hour wait, what am I going to do?’”

Andy Yacoub, chief executive of Healthwatch Suffolk, said cases like Mrs Clarke’s reflected ‘massive pressures’ weighing upon the NHS and social care system across the East of England.

“This is, without question, not the type of response we would wish to see from such an essential service that we rely upon at our most distressed moments,” he said.

"Health leaders from multiple organisations have consistently warned of workforce and other operational challenges, handover delays and bed shortages at hospitals.

"These issues are compounded by Covid-related matters, as well as a lack of access to other services.

“Whilst this might be the case, every single person who requires an ambulance in an emergency should rightly expect a service that is responsive, safe, and of a good quality.

"This is clearly not happening for everyone, and we know this is something our local NHS leaders wish urgently to be addressed.

“From the caller’s perspective, good communication and assurance from those on the phone is essential – particularly when someone may be feeling particularly at-risk or uncertain with their health.

"Meanwhile, adequate planning around how to best use limited resources, in collaboration with hospitals and other providers, is absolutely critical to tackling the problems at hand.”

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We take all complaints seriously and will be investigating to ensure feedback is used to develop and improve our service.”

The service had experienced ‘sustained high levels of demand’ throughout last winter and into 2022, as well as an increase in Covid-related absences among staff.

It was working with hospitals to get ambulances back on the road more quickly, the service said.

In February, the trust’s average (mean) response time for category 1 calls was 10.43 minutes and for category 2 calls it was 53.44 minutes.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "The government is absolutely committed to supporting the NHS and improving patient experience.

“We recognise the pressure NHS staff are under, especially those on the frontline in the ambulance service, and we continue to thank them for their dedicated hard work.

“Response times are affected by various factors, and so we’re taking a whole-system approach.

"We have invested £55 million for ambulance trusts to boost staff numbers in control rooms and on the frontline, so patients can continue to get the care that they need.”

NHS England was contacted for comment.