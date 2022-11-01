A college's hair and beauty academy is celebrating after two students made it through to the finals of a national competition, while the department is also set to become the first centre of excellence in the country.

West Suffolk College hairdressing students Rachel Jennings, 21, from Burwell, near Newmarket, and Molly Rayner, 19, from East Harling, near Thetford and Diss, have so far competed in two rounds and seen off over 300 competitors during a national skills competition called WorldSkills - and if successful in the final stages they could go on to represent their country internationally.

Before WorldSkills, the Academy of Hair and Beauty Studies at West Suffolk College, based in Bury St Edmunds, is hosting an all-day showcase event on November 7 where they will officially become the first academy centre of excellence in the country thanks to a partnership with the Fellowship for British Hairdressing.

Rachel Jennings, 21, left, from Moss Hair and Beauty in Newmarket, and Molly Rayner, 19, a freelance hairdresser from East Harling. Both are West Suffolk College students who are through to the finals of WorldSkills, a national skills contest. Picture: Andy Abbott

The fellowship will present the academy with the first Centre of Excellence Award for Education in the UK - with a plaque to be unveiled by current British Hairdresser of the Year Robert Eaton - in its brand new project aimed at raising the profile of high-standard, quality further education colleges across the UK.

Marnie Randall, head of department at the Academy of Hair and Beauty Studies at West Suffolk College, said: “This is an incredibly exciting time for our department.

"Our aim is to become a national educational player and hosting events like this and seeing students compete on a WorldSkills stage shows our ambitions are coming to fruition.”

Molly Rayner, Joanne Doward and Rachel Jennings. Picture: Supplied by Eastern Colleges Group

Rachel and Molly, who now work as hairdressers, are down to the final eight of the hairdressing contest that will see them travel to Belfast next month.

Whilst in Northern Ireland, they will participate in three days of challenges before an overall winner will be announced during Channel 4’s Packed Lunch programme by Steph McGovern November 25.

WorldSkills is a series of student skills competitions that take place throughout the UK. If successful in the final stages of the competition, winners have the chance of being selected to become part of a Team UK squad where they get to represent their country internationally in a ‘Skills Olympics’ – the 2023 hairdressing event takes place in Lyon in France.

Hairdressing students Rachel Jennings and Molly Rayner with their mentor and coach Joanne Doward, from West Suffolk College. Picture: Andy Abbott

Hairdressing tutor Joanne Doward, who has been giving weekly support to the duo to get them ready for the finals, said: “Molly and Rachel have been coming in to West Suffolk College once a week during their own time to prepare.

“Ultimately when they go to Belfast, I want them to fly home knowing they have produced the best they could. They are taking an interest in bettering themselves.

"They certainly have the talent and technique to do well. If they were to win it – I think it would be fantastic for them in terms of the future opportunities this would bring and it could put them on a global stage.

"Either way this experience will be on their CVs for life, just to be in the finals is an amazing achievement and I’m incredibly proud of them. They are also inspiring our current students and this will leave a powerful ongoing legacy for others to aspire to at Academy of Hair and Beauty Studies department.”

Rachel, who works for Moss Hair and Beauty in Newmarket, said: “I will never get this opportunity again so I want to make the most of it. Thinking about winning this and then potentially representing my country is giving me heart palpitations.”

Molly, who is a freelance hairdresser, said: “I’m going for the experience and it will be interesting seeing other people’s work, meeting the judges and getting their feedback. It will be amazing if anything comes out of this, but right now, I can’t even think about winning."

She added: “I’d also be happy for Jo our tutor as she has done so much for us."

Molly Rayner getting ready for WorldSkills. Picture: Supplied by Eastern Colleges Group

Rachel Jennings. Picture: Supplied by Eastern Colleges Group

Earlier this year, Molly came first in another national competition organised by the Association of Hairdressers and Therapists (AHT) and she also won a ‘masquerade ball’ themed contest run by Concept Hair magazine. Rachel came third in the AHT competition.

The department's Hair and Beauty Exhibition event on Monday, November 7, will start with an education roadshow hosted by Concept Hair Magazine to include specialist educators from top brands in the industry, including L'Oréal and Wahl, will include the grand opening of the newly-refurbished beauty and nail salons and students' work will be showcased.