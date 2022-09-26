West Suffolk landlords are invited to a free forum in Fornham All Saints next month to learn about protecting themselves and their tenants.

Through the West Suffolk Council-organised West Suffolk Landlords' Forum, on October 18, landlords can also learn about guaranteed rent and tenancy support and hear from industry expert Paul Shamplina.

Paul, founder of Landlord Action, offers 25 years’ experience within the legal field supporting agents and landlords with problem tenants.

Paul Shamplina

He has worked on television programmes including Nightmare Tenants, Slum Landlords and was named best seminar speaker at The National Landlord Investment Show.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to presenting to the landlords of Suffolk with the latest changes in the private rental sector and how to manage their tenancies with tenants more efficiently.

"It’s great West Suffolk Council is putting on this landlord event to engage and support their local landlords."

The landlord’s forum, which is open to all landlords in West Suffolk, will also be discussing the Renters Reform Bill and the impact it could have on tenants and landlords.

The forum is hosted by West Suffolk Lettings Partnership, part of West Suffolk Council.

West Suffolk Landlords’ Forum takes place from 6.30-9.30pm at Bury St Edmunds Golf Club, Tut Hill, Fornham All Saints. Book a place at https://bit.ly/3Sp08I2

Landlords unable to attend can find out more about the guaranteed rent and tenancy support provided by West Suffolk Lettings Partnership at www.westsuffolk.gov.uk/housing/privatehousing/wslp.cfm or contact the lettings partnership by emailing landlords@westsuffolk.gov.uk

Cllr Sara Mildmay-White, cabinet member for housing at West Suffolk Council, said: “We know there will be challenges in the months ahead for many households, including those in private rented accommodation.

"We want to work with landlords to give them greater confidence in letting their properties and to offer greater support to help maintain that tenancy. All of this then helps us support tenants and stop people from becoming homeless, which can be a devastating experience and is one we all want to prevent wherever we can.”