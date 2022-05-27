An inquest has opened into the death of a Red Lodge woman found dead in woodland after she went missing for two days.

Ginette Rose, 36, who was born in Newmarket and also known as Netty, went missing on the evening of November 14, 2021, area coroner Jacqueline Devonish heard at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich today,

After a search by members of the public, Suffolk Search and Rescue, the fire service, police and the National Police Air Service, clothing was found on November 15.

Ginette Rose.

The following day Ginette was found by family members in woodland off Tuddenham Road, in Herringswell, at 3.30pm and declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

It was agreed a case review would take place on August 23, with the inquest on October 18.

