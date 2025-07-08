Government inspectors have backed a council's plans to build at least 13,000 new homes by 2041.

West Suffolk councillors are due to discuss adopting a key planning document next week, which is set to guide development in the district all the way to 2041.

The Local Plan has been in the works for five years and allocates land for at least 13,005 new homes, more than 8,700 of which have already won planning permission.

West Suffolk councillors will discuss adopting a key planning document set to guide development up to 2041. Picture: iStock

Cllr Cliff Waterman, the authority's leader, said: "It sets out where homes will be built to meet the future needs of our communities and secure land for the growth of new and existing businesses for the benefit of our local economy.

"It also delivers much-needed affordable housing, alongside measures that will help make homes cheaper to run, with better living standards, and that will be accessible and adaptable to people’s changing needs, particularly as they get older."

If councillors decide to formally adopt the plans, it will make the authority one of the first in the country to require 40 per cent of any housing developments of 10 or more homes on greenfield sites to be affordable.

Cllr Cliff Waterman, West Suffolk Council's leader, said the local plan would ensure the future needs of the district's communities. Picture: Mark Westley

The council hopes the new requirement, alongside the thousands of new homes, will help in addressing the 2,500 households currently on the district's housing register, 900 of which are in urgent need.

Any new homes would need to meet or exceed national standards for space, as well as provide private outdoor space or balconies, in the case of flats.

On top of this, the council has set aside 85 hectares for employment growth, meant to facilitate the expansion of local companies while attracting new businesses.

The Local Plan says: "By 2041, we will have ensured a variety of well-designed new homes have been delivered in appropriate locations that meet the needs of our residents.

"Businesses and our diverse rural economy will have had the opportunity to grow and prosper."

Government inspectors have backed the plans, subject to amendments, in their feedback submitted to the council earlier this month.

Council officers have recommended the formal adoption of the Local Plan as a way to put an essential part of the future development of West Suffolk in place.



