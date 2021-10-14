Awards recognising and celebrating the positive contributions young people make in Suffolk were launched by Suffolk Constabulary this week.

Secondary schools and education providers for 16 to 18-year olds are being invited to nominate worthy young people or groups they think have been involved in inspiring projects or activities for themselves and those around them for the second Suffolk HOPE awards.

Nominations are welcome for any young person aged 11-18 who has gone above and beyond and continued to demonstrate resilience, determination and team-working during 2021/2022.

The Bury Free Press is supporting the awards, alongside our sister titles the Newmarket Journal, Haverhill Echo, Suffolk Free Press and Suffolk News.

Backing also comes from the East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich Star, BBC Radio Suffolk, the Suffolk High Sheriff Office, Suffolk County Council and Suffolk Community Safety Partnerships.

Phoebe Maddever, of Finborough School was named overall winner at the inaugural awards for her wellbeing and body confidence programme at the school.

Nominations in the following categories are now open and will close on February 18: diversity; respect and kindness; teamwork and determination.

The judging panel will meet in March and the awards will be announced in April.

For more information and to nominate, go to: https://www.suffolk.police.uk/hope/5-apply-here or email schools@suffolk.police.uk to request an application form.

Insp Vicky McParland, from Suffolk Constabulary, said: "We had a great response from the Suffolk community to the first awards, which were instigated in response to how young people responsed so positively in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

"We are sure there are many more powerful stories that need to be told about the selfless, heart-warming and compassionate work that takes place in our communities thanks to the hard work of our teenagers. We are looking forward to receiving many nominations."

Barry Peters, group editor of the Bury Free Press, Newmarket Journal, Haverhill Echo, Suffolk Free Press and Suffolk News, said: “Young people have been among some of the worst affected by the pandemic. The past 18 months have been so tough for them.

“I am delighted to be able to shine a light on stories of teamwork, determination and plain kindness which are evident in many of the tales which come across my desk every week.

"Phoebe Maddever's win last year from Finborough School was a cracking effort and one which would be great to be able to replicate for 2022."

Cllr Andrew Reid, chairman of the Safer Stronger Communities Group, said: “The HOPE awards are an ideal way to celebrate the positive contributions young people make daily to their communities. “I am sure we will be impressed by this year’s nominations.”

Tim Passmore, Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner, said: "Celebrating achievement is important to us all and as a judge last year, it was absolutely heart-warming to hear the stories of those nominated.

"There is so much good work being done by young people right across the county and this often goes unnoticed.

The Suffolk HOPE awards are a fantastic opportunity for us to herald some of the outstanding young people we know and admire."

