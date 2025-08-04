An insurance broker has stepped up its sponsorship of a town rugby club.

Alan Boswell Group, which has an office in the Rougham Industrial Estate, will take up front of shoulder kit sponsorship for Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club for the 2025/26 season.

The firm has been involved with the team for the past 10 seasons and, as well as being premium sponsors, it has been named as the club’s Networking & Business partner.

Alan Boswell Group has enhanced its sponsorship of Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club. Picture: Beanstalk Media

Alan Boswell Group has been an independent business since its founding in 1982, has seven offices across the country and employs more than 450 staff.

Andrew Terry, account executive at Alan Boswell Group, said: “We’re pleased to be enhancing our sponsorship of the Club this season as kit sponsors.

“We’re alongside some great firms as co-sponsors and we look forward to meeting many of them throughout the season.

“Good luck to Bury Rugby Club for the 2025-26 campaign.”

Alongside its Bury office, the business has recently expanded its Suffolk presence with a new Ipswich outlet.

It sponsors a number of grassroots and professional teams across East Anglia and Lincolnshire.

Will Affleck, commercial manager at Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club, said: “Alan Boswell Group has been a long-standing and unwavering supporter of our club, and I extend our sincere thanks for their enhanced support for the 2025/26 season and beyond.

“I’m particularly pleased to welcome Alan Boswell Group as official title sponsor of our Business Club and Networking Events.

“Since launching these events, we’ve seen their power in bringing together like-minded, engaged individuals in an environment that fosters genuine business growth.

“With ABG’s backing, this platform will only grow stronger.”