Interactive map shows latest street level crime data for West Suffolk and Mid Suffolk

By Paul Derrick
Published: 11:48, 03 January 2021
 Updated: 11:52, 03 January 2021

This map illustrates the latest police crime data issued for West Suffolk and beyond.

It has been compiled using details issued by data.police.uk for November 2020.

The data shows crimes by street in St Edmundsbury, Forest Heath and Mid Suffolk and whether there has been an outcome.

