Interactive map shows latest street level crime data for West Suffolk and Mid Suffolk
Published: 11:48, 03 January 2021
| Updated: 11:52, 03 January 2021
This map illustrates the latest police crime data issued for West Suffolk and beyond.
It has been compiled using details issued by data.police.uk for November 2020.
The data shows crimes by street in St Edmundsbury, Forest Heath and Mid Suffolk and whether there has been an outcome.
To get the latest updates in ongoing cases, police appeals and criminals put behind bars, click here
Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk