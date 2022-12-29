West Suffolk Hospital have ended a critical internal incident which they declared in the run up to Christmas.

However the trust, which runs the hospital in Bury St Edmunds, and Newmarket Hospital, is still treating a large number of patients with high medical needs.

They also confirmed that rates of flu are high across the trust and the community it covers.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Suffolk News

The latest NHS figures, show that on December 18, West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, were treating 19 patients in hospital that had flu.

A week previously, on December 11, they had none.

The trust declared the critical internal incident on Monday, December 19, it ended on Thursday, December 23.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Phil Fuller

When the critical internal incident was confirmed, Nicola Cottington, chief operating officer at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said they had taken a number of steps including focussing on discharging patients who are ready to go home.

She also asked for the public to help the trust by getting their Covid-19 and flu jabs and using the NHS 111 service for non-urgent health advice.

On Christmas Eve it was announced RCN members at West Suffolk Hospital will be striking in their union's next round of strike action in January.