West Suffolk College hosted and online session involving four inspirational female business leaders to celebrated International Women's Day today.

The session at the Bury St Edmunds college was to champion the contribution women have made in society and education.

One of the guest speakers at the event was Sarah Howard MBE, the chairperson of the British Chamber of Commerce and a governor of the college.

Linda McEnhill, chief executive of St Nicholas Hospice Care.

On supporting the event and the college, Sarah said: "One of the reasons I decided to become a governor at West Suffolk College is because we promote inclusivity in everything we do.

"This event is an example of such inclusivity and it was a pleasure to be joined by three exceptionally talented women who are doing some amazing work for the organisations they represent."

Other guests at this event included two charity Chief executives, Gee Cook of New Routes and Linda McEnhill of St Nicholas Hospice Care, and a director of the popular arts event, Primadonna Festival, Catherine Riley.

Catherine Riley, a director of the highly-popular Primadonna Festival.

During the talk, the guests shared their experiences of life and business during an hour-long discussion that was hosted by two level three multimedia journalism students and travel and tourism lecturer, Mike Opukah.

Linda said: "I think what West Suffolk College is doing in terms of this event and other campaigns is vitally important.”

Dr Nikos Savvas, chief executive of West Suffolk College and the Eastern Colleges Group said thanked the speakers for supporting the event and inspiring the college's students.

Dr Savvas, said: "I am proud to work with so many amazing female colleagues across the Eastern Colleges Group and I wholeheartedly recognise the importance of celebrating International Women’s Day every year."