The introduction of reusable tourniquets at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) is set to save its phlebotomy service £20,000 a year.

Since last month, phlebotomists at West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds, have been using the new devices to take blood samples, offering a more comfortable patient experience.

The reusable tourniquets are made from silicone and can be used 10,000 times, unlike the previous ones, which could only be used a single time.

Shan Barnes and Dawn Honour demonstrating the new tourniquets. Picture: WSFT

After each patient, they can be cleaned with antiseptic wipes and left to air dry.

Dawn Honour, phlebotomy supervisor said: “I was at an appointment with my mother at another trust and I saw a reusable tourniquet used to insert a cannula.

“I thought this was an excellent idea that we could introduce for our phlebotomy teams.”

“They are highly anti-allergy and more comfortable for our patients, especially older and frail people who have thinner skin, or people with larger arms, as they are thicker and wider and are less likely to pinch the skin. I researched all the brands available, and these were the best option,” said Dawn.

The reusable tourniquets are now being rolled out to the phlebotomy services provided by WSFT in Sudbury, Newmarket and Mildenhall.

At West Suffolk Hospital they should save an expected £14,000 annually.