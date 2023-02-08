An investigation is under way into the cause of a blaze at a historic Suffolk pub.

Firefighters battled flames on the first floor of The Star, in Lidgate, yesterday afternoon.

Six crews attended after a member of the public heard the fire alarm going off and could see smoke billowing from the roof.

Firefighters at The Star in Lidgate. Picture: Mecha Morton

The blaze was extinguished by about 2.20pm and firefighters were praised for saving the pub from what could have been a significant blaze.

Today, a Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said an investigation into the cause was still under way, but it looked to be accidental.

A Facebook post from the pub yesterday said it was shut due to the fire and thanked customers for their lovely comments.

It said: "Everyone is safe and well. We hope to back open again soon and will keep everyone updated."

The pub is Grade II listed and has been in use for at least 160 years.

Yesterday, station manager Alan Coldwell praised the swift action of the initial crews who quickly brought the fire under control, which he said prevented what could have been a significant fire due to the age and construction of the property.

"I would like to stress the importance of fitted smoke alarms to give the early warning of a fire which helped to save the building in this case," he said.

The incident was dealt with by 2.54pm.