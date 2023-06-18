An overnight fire at a Suffolk independent school which saw 12 units from Suffolk Fire attend is now under investigation into its cause.

Crews from Woodbridge, Sudbury, Haverhill, Wickhambrook, Elmswell, Ixworth, Brandon, Mildenhall, Newmarket, Long Melford and Bury St Edmunds attended Culford School after a call at 11.08pm last night.

The fire was was in a single storey building and an adjacent waste compactor, with crews working through the night to contain the blaze.

We are currently attending a fire at Culford School, Bury St Edmunds.



Crews have made really good progress and the fire is under control. We will be remaining on scene and an investigation will take place in the morning. pic.twitter.com/9K1dipoWb8 — Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service (@SuffolkFire) June 18, 2023

A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service believed the units from Long Melford and Bury were still on the scene, as they did not have a return time on the service’s system, and said a full investigation was being conducted at this point as to how the fire started.

He said there would be more information, but there was no timeframe as to when that would be.