Investigation under way after overnight blaze at Culford School, near Bury St Edmunds
An overnight fire at a Suffolk independent school which saw 12 units from Suffolk Fire attend is now under investigation into its cause.
Crews from Woodbridge, Sudbury, Haverhill, Wickhambrook, Elmswell, Ixworth, Brandon, Mildenhall, Newmarket, Long Melford and Bury St Edmunds attended Culford School after a call at 11.08pm last night.
The fire was was in a single storey building and an adjacent waste compactor, with crews working through the night to contain the blaze.
A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service believed the units from Long Melford and Bury were still on the scene, as they did not have a return time on the service’s system, and said a full investigation was being conducted at this point as to how the fire started.
He said there would be more information, but there was no timeframe as to when that would be.