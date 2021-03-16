Ipswich Town striker James Norwood's drink-driving trial has been postponed for four months.

The 30-year-old from Cockfield was due to stand trial at Suffolk Magistrates' Court this morning.

He is accused of driving an Audi Q8 with 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – against the legal limit of 35mcg.

James Norwood. Picture by Barry Goodwin.

The offence is alleged to have taken place in Cockfield on August 30 last year.

Norwood denied the charge at an earlier hearing in December.

Last month, he failed to convince magistrates to move the trial forward to avoid it clashing with tonight's away match against Fleetwood Town.

He will miss the Sky Bet League One fixture tonight however, due to injury.

At Ipswich Magistrates Court, an application for the trial to be moved was granted to allow for further expert witness evidence for the defence.

It is now due to take place on July 12.

For information on how we can report on court proceedings, click here

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Ipswich