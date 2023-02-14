A 25-year-old Suffolk woman is absolutely thrilled as she prepares to open the doors to her own bakery next month.

Jess Rix, who lives in Bury St Edmunds, is busy aiming to get her new shop Little Jessie’s, in Newmarket, ready for customers by the middle of March.

After previously operating from a converted horse trailer in both Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket, she cannot wait to get started on her new journey.

Jess Rix and Glenn Rix are preparing to open Little Jessie's in Newmarket next month. Picture: Jess Rix

She said: “I’m just so excited and it almost doesn’t feel real. I genuinely can’t wait and I’m so buzzing for it.

“I don’t think it has quite sunk in yet as this is the next big step for me and it honestly is like a childhood dream. I never thought that I’d be able to do this, so to actually do it is incredible.

“I am nervous though as I do want it to do well and for everyone to enjoy it. I want people to try and get the same amount of love that I get from doing it, so I want the customers to leave thinking it’s more than just popping in for a cake, but that we’re lovely and a really nice place to go as well.”

Jess trained as a dancer before turning her focus onto baking. Picture: Jess Rix

Jess started training as a dancer when she was 16, attending colleges in Colchester and Southwold before the pandemic then brought the industry to a halt.

As a result, she took a job at Stir Bakery in Cambridge and learnt a lot from the head baker John Hannan. This helped reignite her passion for baking, which is a hobby she has loved doing since she was a kid.

With her new shop, which will be located in 5 Market Street, there is an added benefit to customers who come inside.

The 25-year-old operated from a converted horse trailer in Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket. Picture: Jess Rix

She said: “It’s not a huge shop but we have a little kitchen in there so customers can see it which is a really nice thing as I still want that layout.

“It’s one thing being told it’s all fresh and home-baked, but I wanted the customers to have that opportunity to actually see it and enjoy that experience.

“It’s almost like you’ve gone into someone’s kitchen and you just feel really welcome.”

The Little Jessie’s owner enjoys the challenges of baking when it doesn’t go the way she expects and said that being able to overcome them is a feeling she treasures.

Her recent attempts at trying a new recipe out has been successful and revealed it is her favourite food item on the shop’s menu.

“I’d recommend the cinnamon buns I think, because I’m making them the proper American style with the cream cheese frosting on top”, she said.

“I’ve actually made a vegan one as well which is so good. I was a bit sceptical as it’s quite a long process to make it, but that’s the one I’m most pleased as it’s a new recipe I’m trying just for the shop.”