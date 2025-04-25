A hospital trust preparing to mark Dying Matters Week has given a glimpse into the work of dedicated ward companion volunteers who sit with patients at the end of their lives.

The week, which runs from May 6 to May 15, will see the volunteers tour wards of West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds, hoping to break down the stigma and taboo of talking about dying.

Jennie Gatley, who has volunteered as a ward companion for 10 years, said: “It is a great privilege to be with somebody at the end of their life and also it's quite humbling.”

Kate Plume and Jennie Gatley have volunteered at West Suffolk Hospital for 10 years. Picture: Suzanne Day

Fellow volunteer Kate Plume, who had 40 years of nursing experience before volunteering, said for her having the time to spend with patients and their families was the most important thing.

Kate said: “I have been with some patients for an hour-and-a-half and I’ve been with some for three minutes.

“Patients are all different and it is lovely.

“I have learned a lot from the people I have looked after.”

Both Jennie and Kate spoke about the importance of sitting and talking to patients.

“Even if a patient is unresponsive I am always talking to them,” said Jennie, explaining how she often chats to patients about their families.

She said: “Sometimes you just get this slight glimmer, a twitch or a twinkling, an eye movement, which kind of reaffirms that hearing is the last sense to go.

“If you are holding their hand and talking about things you just feel a slight bit of pressure.”

Michelle Buono, clinical nurse specialist in palliative care at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust. Picture: Suzanne Day

Michelle Buono, clinical nurse specialist in palliative care at the hospital, set up the ward companion group in 2017.

The nurse, who runs training for volunteers, has worked at the hospital for nine years and in the NHS for 41.

She said the companions have a key role in supporting staff as well as patients and families.

On May 8, there will be a cake sale in the hospital chapel, between 10am-noon, which will fund-raise for the Blanketeers.

L - R: Kate Plume, Michelle Buono, and Jennie Gatley. Picture: Suzanne Day

At the event staff and visitors will be able to meet the Blanketeers, a group that knits treasured blankets, teddy bears and hearts given to end-of-life patients and their families.

The group is always looking for donations of wool, which can be left at the front reception of the hospital.

During the day, there will be tours of the Butterfly Garden between 10am-3pm.

The Butterfly Garden at West Suffolk Hospital. Picture: Suzanne Day

The Butterfly Garden and cabin at West Suffolk Hospital. Picture: Suzanne Day

The Butterfly Garden and cabin at the hospital have recently been used for weddings and hosted a tea party for a patient who wanted to celebrate her grandchild’s birthday.

Funded by a My Wish charity appeal, the garden also allows palliative care patients to be visited by their dogs while in hospital.

More information about volunteering can be found on the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust website.