Staffing levels at the trust which runs West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds have dropped by more than three per cent in eight months.

Last April, West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) had the whole time equivalent of 5,120.5 members of staff on its books.

By the end of December, the trust had 4,952 whole time equivalent members of staff - a decrease of 168.

The 3.2 per cent decrease in staffing levels is part of a financial recovery plan for the trust, which has a forecast deficit of £26.5m.

A spokesperson for WSFT, which also runs Newmarket Community Hospital, said it has reduced use of agency and bank staff, which has helped reduce spend on pay.

They said there had not been a wider programme of work to move bank, or agency staff, into permanent roles.

Last year the trust closed a clinical helpline, which employed 15 people.

Currently new clinical and replacement non-clinical roles require Integrated Care Board approval.

The spokesperson said: “The trust continues to take considerable steps to return to financial sustainability and is working through a comprehensive cost improvement programme, which has included the slowing of recruitment and reducing spend on temporary and agency staffing where appropriate.

“These measures, alongside more efficiently and sustainably delivering our services, have contributed to an improving financial position.

“However, while there is still some way to go to reduce our deficit, it is very important that we maintain safe patient care alongside providing best value for money.”