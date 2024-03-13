An initiative supported by a hospital trust’s staff which provides free basic life support and health advice sessions for new parents is celebrating its first anniversary.

Since March 2023, more than 700 parents, grandparents and other carers have attended the 45-minute sessions, involving a variety of professionals from West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

Georgie Brown, who organises the sessions and is lead multi-disciplinary team educator in the trust’s maternity services, said the aim was to teach paediatric life support for babies and children because the skills are essential.

“We have a passion to teach and work together because so many people simply aren’t taught these skills,” Georgie said.

“Choking particularly can be quite common and scary, so one of the things we teach uses mannequins to demonstrate how to deal with that.”

“If I could do this all the time I would because I absolutely love it and I think every parent should do these sessions as they’re absolutely imperative in my opinion.”

Georgie added that information about childhood illnesses has proved very useful to carers.

Those attending the sessions can have their baby weighed, get help with breastfeeding, receive advice from a health visitor or nurse and talk to other maternity staff as well as parents and carers.

Sessions are run in Bury St Edmunds, Sudbury, Newmarket and Haverhill and there are aims to expand to more community hubs in the region.

In March 2023, 25 people attended the first session and now most have between 50 and 70 people each time.

Georgie teaches the sessions with her husband Kevin who is a member of the resuscitation team at West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury.

She said: “It’s honestly quite bizarre really. We haven’t really pushed this at all but it’s escalated beyond belief which is amazing.

“We are very lucky to have volunteers and a multidisciplinary group of people who are able to help.

“The fact these whole evenings are free is amazing and it is filling a real need for people.

“These basic life skills will save lives.”

Future sessions available at West Suffolk Hospital are Monday, April 22, Tuesday, May 28, Thursday, June 27, Monday, July 22, Thursday, August 29 and Tuesday, September 10.

Sessions in community settings include: Tuesday, April 9 at Newmarket Health Centre, Thursday, April 18 at Haverhill Rugby Club, Tuesday, May 14 at Thetford ECFS centre and Thursday, May 16 at Haverhill Rugby Club.

To request a place at any of the sessions email BLS@wsh.nhs.uk