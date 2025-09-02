A young professional golfer, now in remission from cancer, has completed a tough 24-hour challenge for a charity close to his heart.

Alfie Halil, 24, of Bury St Edmunds, was amongst a group of fund-raisers who completed the Three Peaks Challenge last week.

A team of his friends, and veterans from the 1st Battalion Royal Anglian Regiment, tackled the three highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales, finishing with 30 minutes to spare.

The team including Alfie and Ian who took on the challenge, ascending more than 10,000ft. Picture: Submitted

Alfie chose to take on the three peaks to continue his fund-raising for the Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust.

In 2021, Alfie was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, aged 20.

Now in remission for three years, he had already raised more than £20,000, as his way of giving something back to Ward C9, where he was treated.

Alfie has continued to spread the word about cancer in teenagers and young adults - following the advice of his consultant, who told him: “The best thing you can do is keep talking about it.”

Ian (far left), Tom (middle) and Alfie (back right) on part of the walk. Picture: Submitted

His mum, Lorraine Halil, said: “Everyone on C9 was amazing, caring for Alfie during Covid times.

“We were really fortunate that Alfie’s cancer hadn’t spread.”

“Me, his dad and his younger brother are beyond proud of Alfie’s fund-raising,” said Lorraine.

“It’s really important to give back and be grateful.

“It wasn't a nice thing to go through, but it is good that something positive can come from it.”

The team climbed Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon within 24 hours. Picture: Submitted

Lorraine was keen to praise family friend Ian ‘Robbo’ Robinson, 57, who helped Alfie arrange the walk and did his own fund-raising for the Royal Anglian Regiment Charity.

Ian, of Kentford, who was a major in the 1st Battalion Royal Anglian Regiment, walked with fellow veterans.

Thanking those who donated and sent messages of support, he said: “We are over the moon to have completed the challenge and so pleased we have reached our fund-raising target.

“The challenge itself was tough but rewarding- the team dynamic really helped us get through.”

“For the older veterans to have Alfie and his younger mates with us was a real boost and encouraged us to work harder,” said Ian.

“Hearing about Alfie’s battle against cancer was inspirational.”

Ian also thanked EMG, Rent Direct and Getaway Cars who supplied vehicles free of charge.

The team setting off from Ben Nevis. Picture: Submitted

Alfie said he believes that without the veterans' support, the challenge wouldn’t have been achieved.

“They kept us on the straight and narrow,” said Alfie.

“It was a joy to complete the challenge with them.”

Ross Kemp sent the team a video wishing them well on the walk.

Ian knows the actor and presenter from his time spent with the Royal Anglian Regiment in Afghanistan, while filming a documentary.

The team, made up of veterans and Alfie and his friends, will split the fund-raising total between the two charities.

You can find a link to the group’s sponsorship page here.