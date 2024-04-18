A village pub has scooped a top award from the region’s CAMRA team.

The Greyhound, in High Street, Ixworth, near Bury St Edmunds, was crowned ‘Rural Pub of the Year’ by the West Suffolk and Borders branch. It is known for its cask ales.

The Campaign for Real Ale is an organisation that seeks to ‘promote and protect’ beer by supporting pubs to get better deals for drinkers.

The Greyhound, in Ixworth, has been crowned 'Rural Pub of the Year' by the West Suffolk and Borders CAMRA branch. Picture: Greene King Pub Partners

The Lidgate Star, in The Street, was awarded 'Pub of the Season'. Picture: Submitted

Landlords Colin and Susan Pearce said: "It's just such an honour to be recognised like this. We found out on Saturday and we just are over the moon with the news."

The Lidgate Star, in The Street, near Newmarket, was also recognised by the branch and awarded ‘Pub of the Season’. It changed hands at the start of the year and has been transformed by its new tenants.

The Star has six hand-pull real ale pumps and 14 draught beers in total.