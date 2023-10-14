A Bury St Edmunds marathon runner has completed a decade-long challenge to run an event starting with each letter of the alphabet.

Joachim Benford, from Moreton Hall, completed his last marathon in Quebec, on October 1 – after taking on his first one on October 28, 2013.

Though most of his runs have been in the UK, the 38-year-old has also gone to Greece, Canada, Holland, Switzerland and even Lithuania to get the letters he needed to complete the set.

Joachim crossing the line at his final alphabet marathon in Quebec, Canada. Picture submitted

He said: “I signed up for my first marathon about 10 years ago, and it was my introduction to running as I had never done it before.

“My wife and I went over to Dublin and I ran its marathon and 18 months later I ran the London Marathon. It was whilst I was training for that with a friend that I said jokingly I could do one for each letter of the alphabet – it was a throwaway comment but it grew from there.”

After the first four, each with a different letter, Joachim found himself eagerly looking for the other 22, without repeating a letter he had already done.

The first medal of the 26 marathons - Dublin in October 2013. Pictures submitted

Joachim taking on Suffolk Trailfest in July 2021. Picture submitted

If you are wondering about some of the more interesting letters, Joachim ran in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, Zurich in Switzerland, Utrecht in the Netherlands as well as a marathon in Jersey.

He said: “X was a difficult one, because I found that unless I wanted to go to the likes of Mexico or China my options were limited, but some running clubs do named marathon, so I looked into that.

“There is a running club in London called Pheonix Running Club and every April they do a ‘X-Pheonix Marathon’, so that is how I managed to tick that one off the list.”

The first trail marathon in the challenge - Hundon in 2020. Pictures submitted

Joachim's final marathon in England in April 2023 - Euston Estate marathon, which he completed the last 100 metres with his two daugthers, Amelie and Eva. Pictures submitted

Joachim, who is head of HR for Newmarket horse racing team Godolphin, said completing the marathon alphabet had been difficult at times, but those had been far outweighed by more highlights.

He said: “Athens was quite challenging as I had gone into it a bit injured and despite it being run in November it was also unseasonably hot, more than 27 degrees from 9am, so that was a struggle. But it did end in the Olympic stadium which was amazing.

“Other ones have been trail marathons, and one of my favourites was Ingleborough in the Yorkshire Dales last May – it was warm and picturesque, that was good fun and a bit of variation.”

Joachim with all 26 medals from the marathons. Picture submitted

The list of the alphabet marathons that Joachim took part in. Pictures submitted

Asked if he had taken in what he has achieved over the last 10 years, Joachim added: “It has settled in a bit, looking back now. For me to run a marathon, I would not think much of it these days but so many people have said to me to just do one is an achievement – so to actually recognise what I have done I am proud of it but it just took me a little longer than most to see that.”

The runner’s next challenge is to take on the North Downs Way 50 in May 2024 – a 50 mile point-to-point ultra marathon along the North Downs Way National Trail – starting at Farnham in Surrey to Knockholt Pound on the outskirts of Greater London.

He said: “I run to keep myself fit, physically and mentally, to give myself a bit of head space. I have the run in May and may still do the occasional marathon to see a different city in Europe, but I won’t be stopping and will absolutely carry on running.”