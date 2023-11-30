A pair of West Suffolk Hospital chefs have come fourth against NHS teams across the country trying to be crowned NHS England Chef of the Year.

Connor Gutsell and Glen Stone from the Bury St Edmunds hospital battled through the early heats in Stratford on Avon, before competing for six days over two weeks at Lainston House in Winchester against nine other teams of NHS chefs.

The team cooked around 70 dishes to various briefs, including a plant-based menu, a meal for children and energy-dense food, with between three and nine plates to be prepared to a deadline.

Chefs Glen Stone and Connor Gutsell. Picture: West Suffolk Hospital

Glen said: “It was an incredibly exciting experience, with guest speakers and demonstrations, there was so much information to bring back with us.”

Connor said they hoped to be able to compete again next year, and further improve on their position.

He added: “Last year myself and Harry Sandy were finalists in the 2022 competition, and on the back of that in September, we were invited to cook at the “Chefs’ Table” event for MPs and dignitaries at the House of Commons to celebrate 75 years of the NHS.”

In addition to this, earlier in the year, Connor was also part of a team that created the official NHS 75 cake, having been asked by NHS England to create something that would commemorate the big day.

Luke Nobbs, head chef at the hospital, said: “Connor and Glen have had a real buzz about themselves since returning and have taken on so much knowledge we can use within the department to improve further.

“I am very proud of them both and what they produced, some of which we plan to put on as specials in the Time Out restaurant at West Suffolk Hospital.”