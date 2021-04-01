A horse rider has described the moment she was thrown to the ground and her horse injured when they were attacked by a dog in a forest.

Jessie Welch, 29, said it was like ‘watching a family member being attacked’ when an American Pit Bull type dog bit and scratched her horse Lady on Sunday at about 1.30pm.

She was in King’s Forest at North Stow with her friend Sarah Denniff, who was riding her horse Hammy.

Jessie Welch with Lady

Lady suffered a bite to her neck, a small cut to her hind leg and claw scratches up her side in the attack and police launched an appeal to trace the dog’s owner.

Jessie said: “We were on one of the grass routes and we heard someone shout ‘incoming’ which was a bit random and from the left side this dog - at first I thought it was a deer - bolted through the forest at us and came straight for my horse.”

After receiving a kick from Lady, the dog bit her neck and Lady reared up with Jessie thrown to the floor.

Lady suffered a bite to her neck, a small cut to her hind leg and claw scratches up her side

The dog went for Lady’s back legs and the horse ran before the dog grabbed Sarah’s riding boot and was trampled by Hammy.

Jessie, of Gazeley, said: “It shook itself off and went at them again.

“Thankfully, Sarah’s quick thinking saw her chasing Lady at full speed away from the dog, which continued to chase them for a mile through the forest.

“At this point the dog came back, the owner puts it on a lead and continues his walk like nothing happened.”

The worst part is that it was like watching a family member being attacked and you can’t do anything about it - Jessie Welch

Sarah managed to catch Lady, who was given antibiotics and is now fine. Neither Sarah or Hammy were injured.

“The scratch marks will go and thankfully she’s unperturbed,” Jessie said.

She described the ‘massive emotional surge’ she experienced during the attack as she initially didn’t know the scale of Lady’s injuries.

“The worst part is that it was like watching a family member being attacked and you can’t do anything about it,” she said.

“A pony would not have got away from that dog,” she said. “What strikes us most is that it didn’t bark or growl when the horses kicked it. It didn’t make a sound, it got back up and kept going."

She said she had been riding horses in the forest for the last five years and it was a ‘happy place’.

“Now I see a dog on a lead out riding and it panics you a bit,” she said. “I know we were lucky and Sarah was fantastic and quick thinking but it could have been a lot worse.”

Jessie, who is a show jumping coach at Cedar House Stables in Westley, urged fellow riders to be vigilant and for dog owners to be responsible

“Whether it’s dog walkers or horse riders, we respect each other,” she said.

“We’re not saying we own the forest - we would move out of somebody’s way if they have dogs or children.

"It’s having an understanding and people need to be responsible. Just have respect and keep your dogs under control.”

She said the owner of the dog was in his late 30s/early 40s, English, of medium build, clean shaven and was wearing a bright blue jacket.

Contact Suffolk Police quoting 37/15414/21.

To get the latest updates in ongoing cases, police appeals and criminals put behind bars, click here.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Bury St Edmunds

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket