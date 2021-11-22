A biochemist is celebrating after his range of beer was included in a national good beer guide.

Luke Browning, from Red Lodge, only started his nano-brewery, Biochemist Brewery, last year as a project during lockdown.

Out of work at the time, he cleared out junk from his garage at his home and set about converting it into his workspace.

Luke Browning built The Biochemist Brewery in his garage at home. Picture by Mecha Morton

The 32-year-old has a BSc degree in biochemistry, a Masters Degree in biotechnology and a PhD in plant biochemistry – all of which have come in handy with both the brewing process, and the beers’ marketing.

And his beer has now been listed in the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide for 2022.

“It’s great to recognised in the good beer guide, which has documented the UK’s unique and rich history of brewing for five decades,” said Luke, who lives in Red Lodge.

Luke's garage before the clear out and conversion

“I have been fascinated by the fermentation process since I studied it at university. I even started my own beer then.

“It was always a dream to start my own brewery and during lockdown, I thought it was now or never, as a contract I had been working on had already ended and finding new work because of the lockdowns was difficult.”

Luke is now working full-time again as a biochemist but any of his spare time is spent brewing.

He produces a range of five core beers and seasonal ciders and is a regular on markets including Isleham, Newmarket, Chippenham and Bury St Edmunds.

A panoramic view of how Luke's garage looks now.

He plans to start an online shop next year.

On the label of each of the beer is a diagram of the chemical structure of a molecule of an ingredient that goes to make up a particular beer, be it the aroma, or flavour. Beers include brown ale, classic English, rich and malty; Witbier, a Belgian wheat beer infused with citrus peel, coriander and chamomile, and Hefeweizen, a German classic, with notes of banana and clove.

Ciders include Single Orbit Apple cider, fermented with Belgian abbey beer yeast and a classic apple cider yeast, and Peach and Chamomile, with a strong ‘peach on the nose and finish, with faint floral notes from chamomile’.

The bottle labels help explain the chemical structure of the beer.

Biochemist Brewery also releases ‘experimental series’ of beer, and also delivers on orders over £20 in a 15 mile radius.

Find out more at www.biochemistbrewery.com

