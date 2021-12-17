The chair of West Suffolk Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has told how staff are shoring up for the coming months as the Omicron virus spreads at rapid rate.

Sheila Childerhouse, shared her thoughts at a meeting with the trust's board today, warning that coping with admissions at the hospital will 'take every bit of effort they've got."

Her comments were echoed by interim chief executive, Craig Black, who said an 'already exhausted' staff ' knew what was coming - but added there was nothing 'anyone could do to stop it'.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds

Sheila Childerhouse said: "All our hearts go out to our front line staff and everybody in the community who are caring for people.

"It's going to be a very tough Christmas for a lot of people, and another lonely Christmas for a lot of others.

"It's going to be a really difficult, challenging January, February and March and heaven knows if we will get into Spring. But it's going to require every bit it of effort we've got."

Sheila Childerhouse, chair of West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

Craig Black, said: "I want to convey how busy it is both across the hospital and the community and the impact that is having on people who are already exhausted.

"We have been though, coming up to two years of this now, without a break and people are not only stretched but the fact that we have experienced last winter, we have an idea of what is to come.

Although I think we learnt a lot from what happened last winter, there is nothing we can do to make it better.

"Feeling how it is at the moment in the organisation, and yet having an idea of what is about to come in the coming next month or two, I think is really hard, not only hard for people working within the organisation but its is also hard for those we are treating and their families."

Craig Black, interim chief executive of West Suffolk Hospital NHS Trust. Picture by West Suffolk Hospital

He added: "We obviously have made the decisions about suspending visiting as a safety measure and I think what we are now seeing, in terms of infection rates in the community basically demonstrates how important that decision was .

"The omicron variant is transmissing so rapidly within the community there is a very real risk of that happening within, in particular the hospital, where there is significant grouping of both the patients and the staff. "

Mr Black also pointed out that staff were also dealing with many of the same issues as the community in terms of looking after their personal lives, and loved ones.

He said 80 per cent of hospital staff were women with issues like childcare and home-schooling proving another hurdle.

The interim chief executive also shared his 'personal reaction' to the the recent damning report into failings at the trust over its handling of a whistleblowing incident.

He said: "There was a whole mix of emotions when I read it and it is a very hard read.

"I was angry, I was disappointed, I was embarrassed. It doesn't reflect the organisation I thought I worked in, or I want to work in.

"I have worked here for over 10 years. It is an an organisation that I am incredibly proud of and believe that delivers a service that is way above the standard you would expect from a district general hospital.

There a whole load of things to very proud of but we can't get away from the picture that was painted in that review, which is the definitive version of events, by people who know more about what happened than anyone else.

"Doctors C and E have been completely vindicated. I owe them an apology and the organisation owes them an apology. We also owe them a degree of admiration because the persistence that is demonstrated in that review is something few people would be able to demonstrate, such focus on patient safety and quality.

"The actions of those two doctors forms the basis of hope for the future."

Sheila Childerhouse said: "We absolutely want to reiterate our unreserved apology for all the hurt to staff, to families and to everyone involved.

"But I also want to say thank you to the team for the distance we have travelled this year.

"We have a long way to go yet and I don't think it's a journey you ever complete. If you think you have completed that cultural journey, you can be sure you haven't.

"You can never get to Nirvana. You can never get to perfection as you become complacent if you think you have."

The trust is due to complete its action plan as a result of the report by the end of January.