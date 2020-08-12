People have not taken the noise generated by American air force F-15 jets flying over the area lying down.

Residents had been pre-warned that the 48th Fighter Wing based at RAF Lakenheath would be very active during the day this week.

People in King's Lynn would have woken at about 7.30 this morning to hear the jets roaring above their heads.

Jets from the 494th Fighter Squadron have been involved in a 'surge exercise' this week

A pensioner said: "You can't hear yourself think! They said they were not doing low flying but they were right over the hospital. It's not on.

"Yesterday (Tuesday) it was all day. It is insensitive over the hospital area. I have complained."

The 'surge exercise' is due to come to a close tomorrow. There is no night flying involved.

RAF Lakenheath sign

The 494th Fighter Squadron (F-15E Strike Eagle) is the one involved in the exercise.

A spokesman for the USAF said: "I can tell you that we have received complaints from concerned citizens. As part of our agreement with the United Kingdom, all flying complaints are addressed by the Ministry of Defence.

"We collect as much information as possible from the community member, pass their message along to our MOD partners and cooperate fully with any investigations they deem appropriate.

"We recognize how our training program can affect our neighbors in the local community. It’s important to remember that this training is being conducted to safeguard the collective defense of United States, the United Kingdom and our shared NATO allies."