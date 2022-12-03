'It's unacceptable': Ipswich Town severs ties with external stewarding agency

Ipswich Town Football Club has severed links with an external stewarding agency, it has confirmed.

A statement released on the club website said an individual working for the agency had been found to have previous convictions which should have prevented them from any employment with the club.

The club said it was 'absolutely unacceptable'.

Ipswich Town's Portman Road HQ

It has now started a review to stop anything similar happening again.

ITFC reiterated that the safety of all visitors to Portman Road was its number one focus.

The statement says: "The club has discovered that an individual working for an external stewarding agency last night at Portman Road has previous convictions that should have prevented them from any employment, both directly or through an agency, with the club.

"This is absolutely unacceptable, and as a result, the club has terminated its agreement with the external agency with immediate effect.

"A review of all other agencies’ recruitment policies is now under way to ensure this does not happen again.

"The safety of all visitors at Portman Road is the club’s number one priority."