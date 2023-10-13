ITV News Anglia anchor Becky Jago will take the stage tonight to host the The Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2023.

The gala black tie event takes place at The Apex, Charter Square, Bury St Edmunds.

Now in its 12th year, the ceremony showcases the best in business across West Suffolk.

ITV Anglia News co-presenter Becky Jago. Picture: Dave Kingdom

It is also widely recognised as a golden opportunity for business people to network.

The awards have been extended to 13 categories. They range from Best New Start-up, to Business Leader of the Year and Lifetime Achievement.

There were record entries this year with more than 200 nominations.

The Bury Free Press Business Awards 2022. Picture: Richard Marsham

Becky Jago said: “The West Suffolk Business awards acknowledge the very best in business in the area. It will be fantastic to celebrate the exciting, hard-working, diverse and innovative businesses we have here.”

Four new sponsors include: The arc Shopping Centre, Bury St Edmunds, which is sponsoring the Green/ Environment Award; Greene & Greene Solicitors, also of Bury, the Business Leader of the Year award, and Bay Tree VA, of Stowmarket, the new Freelancer of the Year Award.

Thomas Ridley Foodservice, of Rougham, is sponsoring the drinks reception.

Jaynic, the leading land promotion and property development company, based in Suffolk Park, is the headline sponsor.

Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards sponsors 2023

