Ipswich Town striker James Norwood has failed in his bid to put back his drink-driving trial to stop it clashing with a game.

The 30-year-old, who lives in Cockfield near Bury St Edmunds, wanted adjourn the March 16 court date - when the Tractor Boys are set to play Fleetwood Town away.

Ipswich Magistrates' Court this morning ruled Norwood would not get any privilege above the legal system, despite his key role in the team.

Norwood was pulled over on Chapel Road, Bury, on August 30 last year - and was charged with driving under the influence with 58mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

In December, he pleaded 'not guilty' and the court date was rejigged once before with Norwood needing dental treatment. March 16 had been a free date for the defendant - but a Covid-19 outbreak meant league fixtures were rescheduled andIpswich were handed a trip to Lancashire.

Prosecutor Monali Ralerasker said: "The matter is old, and the concern is that even with another adjournment there is no guarantee it will happen."

"It is in the best interests to not adjourn this case," she added.

Paul Lambert's side currently lie tenth in League One, five points off the play-off places, and Norwood has scored four goals already this term.

Ipswich Town had written to the court, asking for the forward to be given the day off to make the trip up north.

Norwood did not attend the hearing and was represented by Matthew Simpson - who said he returned to the court 'cap in hand'.

The lawyer said: "This is not an ideal situation. Unfortunately the circumstances have changed as the fixtures had to be postponed due to Covid-19.

"I would ask you to consider the implication on the wider team in terms of the adjournment."

Norwood scored in Ipswich's 1-0 win against Hull City in the side's most recent match on February 23.

Chair of magistrates' Christopher Day said: "Our best interest is justice, and the trial will go ahead on the date."

