A 16-year-old boy with links to Bury St Edmunds, Mildenhall, and Newmarket is still missing.

Jamie Stevens, who is from Felixstowe, was last seen on Wednesday, July 22, at around midday.

He was reported missing to police shortly after 11.10pm the day after.

Jamie has links to the Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket and Mildenhall areas and it is believed that he may have travelled there.

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build and with light-brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing an unknown top and blue jeans with black and red trainers. He was also carrying a large black bag.

Officers are concerned for Jamie’s welfare and are asking anyone who believes they have seen him, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, to contact Suffolk Police on 101.