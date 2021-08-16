Jo Churchill MP and other local councillors have visited a summer programme of events helping around 1,300 children across West Suffolk.

West Suffolk Councillors Robert Everitt and Terry Clements joined the MP at the Summer Holiday Activities and Food events, Family Park Cooking and Adventure Days, on Wednesday, at Nowton Park.

She said: “It was wonderful to see this scheme in action helping children and families have fun whilst being supported to develop life skills, such as food preparation, cooking and staying active and healthy.

Holiday Activity Fun in Nowton Park was visited by Jo Churchill MP.

"I am pleased to see this national scheme being delivered on the ground in West Suffolk and all the partner agencies working together to help children and families enjoy their summer whilst picking up new skills along the way.”

Eligible parents and carers throughout West Suffolk are being helped through a free holiday clubs programme for children and young people over the school summer break.

The Government’s Holiday Activities and Food programme, available throughout the region this summer is backed by a nationwide investment of up to £220 million, running alongside the £200 million funding announced in February to provide summer schools to help pupils who have experienced the most disruption as a result of the pandemic.

Holiday Activity Fun in Nowton Park was visited by Jo Churchill MP.

Cllr Robert Everitt said: “We are were delighted to host MP Jo Churchill and show her what a success the programme is already and the great feedback we have had from parents, carers and importantly the young people themselves.

"They can enjoy fun activities that will enable them to develop new skills, build confidence, take part in creative and physical activities, learn about food and cooking and enjoy free nutritious meals each day.”

The programme enables children and young people to enjoy fun activities with friends, whilst learning and developing new skills.

The free activities, coordinated locally by West Suffolk Council, is targeted at those who are eligible for benefits-related free school meals.

Families who are not eligible for free places have the option of paying for a space on most events.

Activities include making camp-fires, preparing food, cooking, orientation, team building and archery with Abbeycroft Leisure.

The adventure days will take place across Suffolk in Brandon, Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill, Mildenhall and Newmarket.

Andrew Forsey, Chair of the HAF Alliance said: “The importance of an enriching holiday experience for all children cannot be underestimated.

"There is evidence that the best HAF programmes benefit children, parents and communities by enabling children to learn new skills, socialise with friends, and enjoy nutritious food in a safe environment, while supporting their return to school and alleviating parental stress.

’The HAF Alliance is sharing its expertise and best practice with local authorities to help them to develop and deliver excellent holiday programmes for their local communities.”

Holiday camps are being held in Barrow, Beck Row, Brandon, Bury St Edmunds and Lakenheath, these are run by Premier Education and include painting plus a range of sports including–hockey, archery, football and tennis.

At West Stow Anglo-Saxon Village, children can enjoy 'Terrible Tales' about the mythical characters Beowulf and Grendel, as well as archery and a tour of the Anglo-Saxon village before washing their hands and making some delicious fresh pizzas.

Adventure based activities including raft building, orienteering, shooting air rifles, pioneering, swimming, plus playing volleyball and go-karting will all feature in the Xplore the World day camp at Culford school.

Newmarket Community Arts are working alongside Newmarket Town Council to deliver a variety of events including sculpturing, drumming workshops, dance workshops and family yoga sessions.

Vicky Ford, Children and Families Minister said: “Our pioneering Holiday Activities and Food programme has been expanded nationwide this year for the first time, so it will benefit many more children than ever before.

’This year, especially, I want children to make the most of their school holidays, so I’m thrilled that there is so much support and enthusiasm for the programme.

’This significant expansion across the country and to every local authority will support even more children over the holidays with healthy meals, fun activities, and learning opportunities.”

Activities can be booked via:Holiday Activity and Food (HAF) programme

Any queries should be sent in an email to: families.communities@westsuffolk.gov.uk

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Bury St Edmunds