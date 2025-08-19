A radio station manager has retired after dedicating more than two decades to broadcasting to her community.

Julie MacLeod first took to the airwaves in July 2005 with Radio West Suffolk, a hospital radio station that would later evolve into RWSfm 103.3.

Her first role at the station was ward walking, taking requests from patients, before she tried her hand at presenting and then joined the management team.

Julie MacLeod broadcasting along side Ryan McClean from the Bury St Edmunds St John Street Fayre. Picture: Jackie Gillman RWSfm 103.3

Julie retired from her role as station manager and presenter of Bury’s Big Drive Home on Wednesday, August 13, the day it celebrated its 15th anniversary.

Ryan McClean, co-station manager, said: “Julie has truly been the backbone of the station, both on and off the air.

“Beyond her exceptional broadcasting and leadership, she’s been incredibly supportive of our volunteers - often going above and beyond to offer personal encouragement and guidance.”

Julie MacLeod official station photo. Picture: Jackie Gillman RWSfm 103.3

Mr McClean praised Julie’s ‘outstanding’ connection to the community and the way she forged strong relationships with businesses, Our Bury St Edmunds BID, charities, councils and councillors.

Alongside hosting flagship breakfast and drivetime programmes, Julie has mentored aspiring broadcasters, including the Formula 1 commentator Alex Jaques.

Julie played a key role in the launch of RSWfm 103.3 as a community radio station in 2010.

Under her leadership, the team introduced hourly local news bulletins, expanded its transmission power and secured extended licensing from Ofcom.

A spokesperson for the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) said: “Julie has been a valued broadcaster across our trust and the Bury St Edmunds area for two decades, and we would like to thank her for her contributions over the years.

“However, this isn’t goodbye, as Julie continues as chair of trustees for the Friends of West Suffolk Hospital charity.”

RWSfm 103.3 is broadcast and produced in Bury St Edmunds, with all presenters volunteering their time and talent.

The station is currently inviting new presenters to join the team.

Applications are open via the website RWSfm.co.uk or by emailing hello@rwsfm.co.uk.