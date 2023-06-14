A hospital trust in Suffolk has warned patients that their emergency department is busy this week, after junior doctors began a 72-hour strike this morning.

On Twitter the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, which runs West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket Hospital, said: “Please consider all of your options when choosing your medical care.”

“If you are unsure about where to go, please call NHS 111 who can advise.”

The emergency department at West Suffolk Hospital. Inset: A previous junior doctors strike outside the hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Suffolk News

Junior doctors that are members of the British Medical Association (BMA) are striking continuously from today until 06.59am on Saturday, June 17.

Those taking part in the strike are calling for full pay restoration after rejecting a five per cent pay increase offer from the Government.

The impact of the junior doctors’ strike coincides with a Met Office and UK Health Security Agency heat health alert.

Today a yellow heat health alert has been extended for all regions in England until Monday, June 19, at 9am.

A yellow alert, means significant impact is possible across the health and social care sector due to the high temperatures.