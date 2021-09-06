An inquest jury has been granted more time to consider its verdict on the death of a 'much-loved and sensitive young man'.

Josh Sahota of Danehill Road, Kennett, was found in his room by staff at the Wedgwood mental health unit in Bury St Edmunds on September 9, 2019.

The 25-year-old IT software programmer, described by his father, Malkeet Sahota, as a "much-loved, sensitive and intelligent young man", was found with a plastic bag around his head.

Josh Sahota who died at Wedgwood House, Bury St Edmunds

Mr Sahota had been on the Hardwick Lane unit since August 9, first at Southgate Ward, and then Northgate Ward.

He was admitted after an earlier car accident during which he drove his Vauxhall Corsa off of the A11 bridge, just outside Newmarket and it fell onto the A14 below.

He told witnesses he 'thought he had crashed the car deliberately' and was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, where he was treated for a collapsed lung and fractures.

Summing up the case for the jury of five men and five women at Suffolk Coroners' Court today, senior coroner, Nigel Parsley, said evidence had suggested the crash was during a 'psychotic episode' Mr Sahota was experiencing.

This followed his return him from a holiday in Lanzarote during which he had been subjected to racist abuse, and he thought people were now following him and his family.

At Wedgwood House, he came under the care of the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT)

The jury, which retired to consider the case at 1pm today, are being asked to reach a conclusion as to how Mr Sahota came to his death.

Questions have been raised during the inquest as to how the plastic bag came to be left in his room when such items are on a register of restricted items.

A full risk assessment had also not been carried out even though he was deemed high-risk of self-harm or suicide, the jury heard.

The jury were also reminded that his father Malkeet Sahota had also been subject to racist abuse by another patient at the unit, while visiting, and which his son had witnessed.

Questions were also raised about the amount of monitoring he received while at the unit.

The Wedgwood unit in is run by Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

Despite suffering 'ongoing paranoia', his level of monitoring was reduced to 'general observation'.

NSFT staff explained this was because ''overt intrusion" could prove counter-productive due his condition

And that he condition 'had been improving', without incident.

On the day of his death, staff were assigned to check on his room, every hour.

He was found at 5.15pm on September 9 and could not be resuscitated through CPR and life support machines.

Today, the jury were handed a picture of Mr Sahota, a picture of his car, his room, and a picture of the plastic bag, to help in their decision making.

They have also viewed CCTV footage from the mental health unit during the five day inquest.

This proved inconclusive however as to the frequency of visits he received at the time of his death due to 'blind spots' in the cameras' coverage.

The jury will return to Suffolk Coroners' Court tomorrow at 10am to consider its verdict and conclusion.

