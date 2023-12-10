The first of wave of music and comedy acts have been confirmed for one of the UK’s largest cultural festivals, which returns to Suffolk next summer.

Latitude Festival is poised to once again grace Henham Park in Suffolk from July 25 to July 28, 2024 – bringing together an eclectic schedule of live entertainment for thousands of attendees.

Following last month’s announcement that iconic British band Duran Duran would serve as one of the festival headliners, organisers revealed today that Leicester-based rock stars Kasabian will also headline the show.

Kasabian have been announced as a 2024 Latitude Festival headliner.

Kasabian have produced six UK number 1 albums, with their seventh due to be released just in term for their maiden appearance at Latitude.

The band – made up of Serge Pizzorno, bassist Chris Edwards, drummer Ian Matthews and guitarist Tim Carter – said “This is going to be our first time at Latitude, and it's going to be massive.

“We can't wait to give you the show of your lives. See you in the summer.”

Pop group London Grammar are also making their Latitude debut, receiving top billing on the back of a pair of award-winning albums.

They said: “We are extremely excited to announce that we will be headlining Latitude Festival next summer.

“It is a beautiful opportunity to play the festival for the very first time, which is so well loved. It’s also a chance for us to perform new music that we have been creating, and we can’t wait to share it at Latitude.”

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album ‘Hopes and Fears’, Keane will make their Latitude return next July.

Frontman Tim Rice-Oxley said: “We were gutted when we missed out on playing at Latitude when it was cancelled in 2020, so we’re over the moon to finally be playing there next year.

“It’s a legendary festival and we can’t wait to be there.”

Other acts confirmed today for the 2024 festival include Texas trio Khruangbin, dance duo Orbital, acclaimed singer Rag’n’Bone Man, cultural icon Rick Astley, and the legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Nile Rodgers & CHIC.

In addition, organisers have announced the first comedy headliner as Sara Pascoe – well known for her television exploits, including the BBC sitcom Out of Her Mind.

She said: “Absolutely buzzing with excitement to be returning to the comedy arena. Instead of hibernating this winter I’ll be glittering my face, tie-dying my socks, and getting festival ready.”

Melvin Benn, Latitude’s festival director, added: “Having Duran Duran, Kasabian, London Grammar, Keane, and Sara Pascoe leading the lineup at this year's Latitude Festival truly epitomises our vision for a diverse and dynamic program.

“Each performer brings their unique energy and style to the bill, promising an unforgettable experience for our audience.

“We strive to create a space where art and music converge in the most extraordinary ways, and this year's music headliners capture the essence of that vision.”

Tickets for the 2024 Latitude Festival go on sale on Tuesday at 11am, via www.latitudefestival.com/tickets.