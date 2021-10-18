Two Suffolk police teams set up to tackle emerging neighbourhood crime and anti-social behaviour are now up and running.

The Neighbourhood Crime Proactive teams or ‘Kestrel’ teams will play an important role in supporting the force’s capability to deploy into particular areas for a period of time to target crime and engage with communities.

The teams, one based at Landmark House and covering the wider Ipswich area and the second covering towns and villages in west Suffolk based at Bury St Edmunds, will be made up of one sergeant and six police constables.

The two new teams will be funded partly by this year’s precept increase and partly by the Government’s Uplift programme.

Chief Superintendent Marina Ericson, said: "It is fantastic news for the people of Suffolk that we are getting these two new extra teams – they will be able to bolster engagement with communities and tackle criminality in key locations where issues are occurring."

The eastern area of Suffolk will be covered by the current Kestrel team that has been operating for over a year county wide and has been based at Eye.

This team will now be based at Framlingham and concentrate solely on towns and villages in the east.

Chief Superintendent Ericson, continued: "We have had some excellent results from the county wide team over the past year and it has been very satisfying to see the Kestrel model implemented so efficiently and effectively for the benefit of the community.

"Their hard work and productivity now gives us the confidence and knowledge to expand it with three dedicated Kestrel teams for the three policing areas of Suffolk.”

Since forming in August 2020 to September this year the county wide Kestrel team completed 1,103 hours of hotspot patrols across the county, carried out 92 positive stop searches, seized drugs to the value of approximately £33,000, made 66 arrests, seized 38 vehicles due to traffic offences and located nine missing people.

Police and Crime Commissioner, Tim Passmore, said: "I am absolutely delighted to see the Kestrel initiative extended to three teams.

"I know communities really appreciate this additional pro-active policing and the results so far, from just one team, speak for themselves."

