The A11 has been cleared after a trailer carrying a transit van flipped over causing delays.

Suffolk Police were alerted at 1.45pm to the incident at Red Lodge involving the trailer, which was being pulled by a Land Rover Discovery.

No injuries were reported but one lane was closed with the AA reporting 15 minute delays.

Traffic delays. Stock image

Recovery arrived at 2.45pm and the road has been cleared.

Meanwhile, police were called at 2.20pm to reports of a broken down lorry on the A11 southbound at Barton Mills near the Fiveways roundabout.

However, when they arrived the scene was clear.

