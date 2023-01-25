A key route in Suffolk is closed and will remain that way as fire teams battle a five-house inferno.

The A1101 Bury Road in Hengrave near Bury St Edmunds is expected to remain blocked both ways for much of the day while a fire in the village is fought.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, alongside police, were called to the scene in the early hours of this morning after reports that a row of thatched cottages went up in flames.

Fire crews were called to Hengrave in the early hours of the morning. Picture: Sam Linton

Fire crews have been dealing with a large multi-property thatch fire throughout the night in Hengrave.



Crews will remain on scene throughout the day.



The A1101 is closed at Mill Road. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Tlrf1VnmwR — Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service (@SuffolkFire) January 25, 2023

Fire crews were alerted to the blaze at 12.48am, while police were called at 1.18am.

About 14 engines, including from Bury St Edmunds, Ipswich, Sudbury, Hadleigh and Mildenhall, are still at the scene.

The closure is in place at Mill Road.

The route reopened at about 2.30pm.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue service said they will remain there for much of the day while the blaze is dampened.

Suffolk Police managed the road closure, while UK Power Networks ensured there were no major electrical faults, they added.

People are urged to avoid the area.