The police have closed the A14 at Tuddenham near Newmarket after a collision involving three vehicles earlier this morning.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said that after being called to the scene at 8.30am, lane one of the eastbound carriageway remains closed.

The ambulance service were also called to the collision which involved a lorry, car and a van, and one person was treated for whiplash.

Police are on the scene of a collision on the A14. Picture: Suffolk Police

Lane two of the carriageway is now open and police have been clearing debris from lane one.

According to the AA traffic map delays in the area were first reported at 7.35am this morning.

An update said: “Reports of queuing traffic due to a crash on A14 Seven Mile Bridge Eastbound from J38 to J40.”