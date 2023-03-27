A planning application in Beck Row, near Mildenhall, to change the use of land to accommodate two traveller families has been approved by West Suffolk Council.

The site, on land west of Skelton's Drove which is currently a paddock, will be divided into 18 spaces to provide a single pitch for each family member.

One family seeks to provide eight pitches to the west of the application site and the other family intends to provide 10 next to their site to the east.

The application is for land on Skelton's Drove in Beck Row. Picture: Google Maps

The application, which was approved by the council on Friday, will see units occupy the land which is immediately next to a recycling centre and between two existing traveller sites occupied by the families.