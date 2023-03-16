Large heating oil theft in Beck Row, near Mildenhall, sparks police appeal
Published: 11:50, 16 March 2023
| Updated: 11:50, 16 March 2023
Around 600 litres of heating oil has been stolen from a property in Beck Row, near Mildenhall.
Officers are appealing for information after the oil was taken from a tank in the rear garden of a home in The Street, between 8pm on Tuesday and 11am on Wednesday.
If you have any information about this theft, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/15490/23.
This can be done by calling 101 or alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.