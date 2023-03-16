Around 600 litres of heating oil has been stolen from a property in Beck Row, near Mildenhall.

Officers are appealing for information after the oil was taken from a tank in the rear garden of a home in The Street, between 8pm on Tuesday and 11am on Wednesday.

If you have any information about this theft, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/15490/23.

The Street, Beck Row. Picture: Google Maps

This can be done by calling 101 or alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.