Around 500 litres of heating oil was stolen from a tank outside a home in Lakenheath.

The oil was stolen from the tank at a home in Mutford Green between 3am and 6am on Tuesday.

Police are appealing for anyone with information relating to the incident to contact them quoting crime reference: 37/12573/22.

Mutford Green, Lakenheath. Picture: Google.

Information on how to improve security around your oil tank can be found here.