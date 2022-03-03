Around 500 litres of oil stolen from home in Mutford Green in Lakenheath
Published: 13:30, 03 March 2022
| Updated: 13:30, 03 March 2022
Around 500 litres of heating oil was stolen from a tank outside a home in Lakenheath.
The oil was stolen from the tank at a home in Mutford Green between 3am and 6am on Tuesday.
Police are appealing for anyone with information relating to the incident to contact them quoting crime reference: 37/12573/22.
Information on how to improve security around your oil tank can be found here.