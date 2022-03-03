Home   Bury St Edmunds   News   Article

Around 500 litres of oil stolen from home in Mutford Green in Lakenheath

By Sam Walker
Published: 13:30, 03 March 2022
 | Updated: 13:30, 03 March 2022

Around 500 litres of heating oil was stolen from a tank outside a home in Lakenheath.

The oil was stolen from the tank at a home in Mutford Green between 3am and 6am on Tuesday.

Police are appealing for anyone with information relating to the incident to contact them quoting crime reference: 37/12573/22.

Mutford Green, Lakenheath. Picture: Google.
Information on how to improve security around your oil tank can be found here.

