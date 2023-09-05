Community groups are being given one last chance to apply for this year’s round of Community Chest funding via West Suffolk Council.

The initiative, which supports wellness and wellbeing projects across the district, is taking applications until 6pm on September 29.

In total, £460,000 is on offer – and the council has said that schemes with a cost-of-living focus are being prioritised for funding.

The Community Chest scheme support groups providing wellbeing services locally

The recipients of the grants will be named in February, once all applications have been processed, with the actual awards coming through in April.

Cllr Donna Higgins, the council’s cabinet member for families and communities, said: “There are already brilliant community initiatives, many of which we have supported, that are helping people through this continuing crisis.

“And if you speak to any of them, they will tell you, they expect things to get worse in the year ahead.

“It’s not just financial pressures such as keeping a roof over people’s head, food on the table and heating on in the winter, that are impacting on the health and wellbeing of our residents.

“It’s also about the knock-on effect that has to people’s relationships, their health both physical and mental, the isolation that having no spare money to meet up with friends, to travel to see family, or having to work multiple jobs just to survive, can bring.

“The pressures on our residents are huge.

“Of course, these aren’t just issues for West Suffolk and its residents and we want to see more from the Government to address this crisis.

“But in the meantime, West Suffolk is looking to invest Community Chest funds to help our residents and I would encourage groups and organisations to apply.”