With only one day left, people are being encouraged to register to vote ahead of the General Election next month.

The Electoral Commission is urging anyone who wants to take part to register before tomorrow’s deadline at 11.59pm.

To vote, you need to be aged 18 or over on polling day and a British, Irish or a qualifying Commonwealth citizen.

The deadline to register to vote in the General Election is tomorrow. Picture: iStock

Craig Westwood, director of communications at the Electoral Commission, said: “Anyone that wants to have their say at the ballot box must be registered to vote before the deadline of midnight on Tuesday.

“Registering online is quick and simple so don’t put it off any longer.

“Our research shows that some groups of people are less likely to be registered, including young people, private renters and those who have recently moved house.

“If you know anyone who hasn’t yet registered, let them know that time is running out ahead of this general election.”

Applications can be made online at gov.uk/register-to-vote.

For more information on the July 4 election, including what form of ID to bring, click here.

Anyone who is unable to vote or does not want to vote at a polling station in the UK, can apply for a postal vote by 5pm on Wednesday or a proxy vote by 5pm on June 26.