There is still time to see Mutiny in Colour, one of Suffolk’s biggest art shows in recent memory, before it closes.

The exhibition is currently running at Moyse's Hall Museum in Bury St Edmunds, the National Horseracing Museum in Newmarket and the Haverhill Arts Centre.

It features works from acclaimed British artists, including Banksy, Grayson Perry, Tracey Emin and others.

The exhibition launched in June

The exhibition closes in Haverhill on September 12, followed by the Newmarket and Bury shows on October 1.

Over 18,000 people have already seen the show – or booked to see it – since it launched in June.

Anyone who visits all three of the venues hosting the works will be entered into a draw to win a Banksy print.

The creative director at Haverhill Arts Centre, Dan Schumann, said: “This is the first exhibition we’ve held at the arts centre and the feedback we’ve had from customers has been brilliant.

“We’re particularly thrilled that it has introduced a host of new customers to the arts centre, many of whom have travelled an extraordinary number of miles to see Mutiny in Colour at Haverhill.”

The exhibition was made possible by art dealer John Brandler, who owns many of the works on display.

West Suffolk Council provided tens of thousands of pounds for the show.

The council’s cabinet member for leisure and culture, Cllr Ian Shipp, said: “The feedback from people who have been to see Mutiny has been fantastic. It’s been great to hear how much people have enjoyed it.

“This is the kind of exhibition that would cost a lot of money travelling to a big city to see, and so to have it here for residents and visitors to West Suffolk to enjoy, is amazing.”