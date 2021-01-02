Neighbourhoods in and around Sudbury, Bury St Edmunds and Ipswich have recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in Suffolk, according to latest figures.

The Government's map of new cases by neighbourhood for the seven days upto December 27 shows that Great Cornard had the most with 66 people testing positive for Covid-19.

Other areas with high numbers include Leavenheath, Nayland & Boxford with 52; Sudbury with 42; Red Lodge, Icklingham and Moulton with 40; Gipping and Chantry Park with 40, Ipswich Central with 39 and Rendlesham, Orford and Hollesley with 39.

Latest coronavirus figures by neighbourhood

The figures by neighbourhood include:

Moreton Hall - 31

Eastgate & Southgate - 34

Bury St Edmunds Central - 22

Howard Estate & Northgate - 18

Bury St Edmunds West - 24

Fornham, Great Barton & Rougham - 32

Barrow, Chedburgh & Sicklesmere - 30

Ixworth, Honington & Barnham - 9

East Harling, Garboldisham & Kenninghall - 24

Thetford South - 20

Thetford North - 8

Mundford, Weeting & Forest - 19

Brandon - 18

Southery, Feltwell & Hockwold - 9

Lakenheath - 9

Beck Row, Eriswell & Barton Mills - 24

Mildenhall - 20

Red Lodge, Icklingham & Moulton - 40

South Newmarket & Racecourse - 18

North Newmarket, Studlands & Exning - 18

Glemsford & Lawshall - 22

North Sudbury & Long Melford - 25

Sudbury - 42

Great Cornard - 66

Leavenheath, Nayland & Boxford - 52

Lavenham, Bildeston & Brettenham - 31

Hadleigh - 33

Clare, Cavendish & Wickhambrook - 16

Kedington, Hundon & Withersfield - 22

Haverhill East & South - 29

Haverhill West - 31

Haverhill North - 21

Acton, Great Waldingfield & Bures - 26

Stanton & Barningham - 10

Rickinghall, Walsham le Willows & Gislingham - 11

Stowupland, Mendlesham & Bacton - 18

Stowmarket East & Needham Market North - 31

Stowmarket West - 12

Stowmarket Outer, Finborough & Battisford - 14

Needham Market South & Great Blakenham - 7

Debenham, Stonham & Coddenham - 18

Elmswell South, Haughley, Beyton & Felsham - 17

Thurston, Badwell Ash & Elmswell North - 22

Claydon & Bramford - 33

Whitehouse - 37

Gipping & Chantry Park - 40

Belstead Hills - 31

Holywells - 17

Westgate - 20

Christchurch Park - 22

Castle Hill - 19

Whitton - 10

Sproughton, Washbrook & Hintlesham - 33

Rushmere - 33

Broke Hall - 22

Priory Heath - 38

Ipswich Central - 39

Gainsborough, Greenwich & Orwell - 37

Bixley, Warren Heath & Nacton - 34

Kesgrave East & Martlesham - 27

Kesgrave West & Rushmere - 14

Westerfield, Grundisburgh & Bredfield - 17

East Bergholt, Brantham & Capel St Mary - 32

Shotley Peninsula - 14

Woodbridge - 18

Rendlesham, Orford & Hollesley - 39

Felixstowe East - 35

Felixstowe West - 22

Felixstowe Seafront - 11

Trimley & Kirton - 19

Wickham Market & Melton - 18

Framlingham & Hacheston - 11

Fressingfield, Laxfield & Worlingworth - 8

Saxmundham & Coldfair Green - 17

Leiston & Aldeburgh - 11

Yoxford, Wenhaston & Walberswick - 17

Bungay & the Saints - 12

Worlingham & Barnby - 11

Southwold, Reydon & Wrentham - 12

Pakefield South & Kessingland - 24

Beccles - 13

Carlton Colville - 13

Oulton Broad West - 9

Oulton - 29

Pakefield North - 9

Lowestoft Harbour & Kirkley - 13

Lowestoft Central - 15

Gunton East, Corton & Somerleyton - 10

Gunton West - 19

