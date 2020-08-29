Suffolk has seen a slight increase in coronavirus cases over the last week.

Government data shows, as of yesterday, there have been 2,782 cases in Suffolk since the outbreak began.

This includes 523 cases in West Suffolk, 345 in Mid Suffolk, 282 in Babergh, 727 in Ipswich and 905 in East Suffolk.

Coronavirus. Stock image

On Sunday, August 23, there were 2,766 Covid-19 cases in Suffolk.

West Suffolk had 520, with 343 in Mid Suffolk, 276 in Babergh, 725 in Ipswich and 902 in East Suffolk.

Mobile testing units are due to visit:

Beccles at Beccles Hospital on Saturday, on September 5

Bury St Edmunds at the former recycling centre, on Rougham Hill, on Tuesday, September 1 and Friday, September 4

Eye at Hartismere Hospital on Wednesday, September 2 and Sunday, September 6

Framlingham at Framlingham College Leisure Centre on Thursday, September 3 and Sunday, September 6

Halesworth at North Suffolk Skills Centre on Tuesday, September 1 and Saturday, September 5

Haverhill at Meadows Car Park on Monday, August 31 and Thursday, September 3

Leiston at Leiston Leisure Centre on Monday, August 31, 10am to 2pm and Thursday, September 3, 10am to 2pm

Lowestoft at Dipp Farm Playing Fields on Monday, August 31; Wednesday, September 2 and Friday, September 4

Sudbury at Great Cornard Sports Centre on Wednesday, September 2, 10am to 2pm, and Saturday, September 5, 10am to 2pm

Thetford at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day on Wednesday, September 2 and Saturday, September 5

To keep up-to-date with all the latest developments with your local hospitals and other health stories, click here.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk