Latest figures show drop in Covid infection rates across Suffolk

Suffolk locations with the highest and lowest coronavirus infection rates have been announced.

Latest Public Health England data, updated yesterday afternoon at 4pm, covers the seven day period up to Monday, November 2.

It shows figures for the number of positive tests per 100,000 people, as well as the total number of coronavirus cases per location.

Latest show a drop in infection rates across the county. Image: Public Health England

Hadleigh recorded the highest number of Covid cases, with positive tests increasing by 25 from the previous week.

There were 31 cases in total, with a rate of 278.1 per 100,000 people.

Sudbury recorded three cases, with a rate of 25.4 positive tests per 100,000.

Suffolk as a whole however saw infection rates drop from the previous week.

West Suffolk recorded 123 per 100,000, down by 75

Mid Suffolk however recorded 67 cases, up by 12.

Babergh recorded 73 cases, down by 15.

Bury St Edmunds recorded five cases, down one,

Morten Hall, which had been the subject of a West Suffolk Council coronavirus warning, recorded 14 new cases - down by 10 on the previous week.

Stowmarket outer/Finsborough and Battisford nine cases, down one

Stowmarket East and Needham Market North recorded six cases, down three.

Stowmarket central: data missing.

Sudbury recorded three cases, down eight.

Haverhill West recorded 11 cases, down five

Haverhill North recorded three cases, down three.

South Newmarket and racecourse recorded eight cases, down six.

North Newmarket, Studlands and Exning recorded seven cases, down nine.

Ipswich central recorded ten cases, down five

Woodbridge recorded six cases, up four

Testing is available at the following locations:

Bury St Edmunds – Disused recycling centre, Rougham Hill – Tuesday, November 10 and Friday, November 13

Beccles – Beccles Hospital – Saturday, November 14

Eye – Hartismere Hospital – Wednesday, November 11 and Sunday, November 15

Framlingham – Framlingham College Leisure Centre – Thursday, November 12 and Sunday, November 15

Halesworth – North Suffolk Skills Centre – Tuesday, November 10 and Saturday, November 14

Haverhill – Meadows Car Park, Ehringsausen Way – Monday, November 9 and Thursday, November 12

Ipswich – Wharf Car Park, University of Suffolk – Monday, November 9 and Friday November 13

Leiston – Leiston Leisure Centre – Monday, November 9 and Thursday, November 12

Lowestoft – Dipp Farm Playing Fields – Monday, November 9, Wednesday, November 11 and Friday, November 13

Sudbury – Great Cornard Sports Centre – Wednesday, November 11 and Saturday, November 14

For more information about testing and how to book, visit: Suffolk County Council's website: here

