A launch event was held on Saturday for a project to exhibit residents’ miniature art.

The Tiny Art Around Town scheme invites people in Bury St Edmunds to create their own artworks – the only stipulation being that they be the size of a business card.

Over the coming weeks, the scheme will also launch in Newmarket and Haverhill.

Cllr Cliff Waterman (leader of West Suffolk Council), Mark Cordell (CEO of Our Bury St Edmunds), Cllr Ian Shipp, Jac Campbell (co-organiser of Art Around Town) and Tom Ogden (artist and co-organiser of Art Around Town). Picture: Mecha Morton

The works will be displayed at 40 pop-up galleries across the three towns.

Mutiny in Colour – an exhibition featuring works by several well-known artists – will run alongside the project at Moyse’s Hall Museum.

Cllr Ian Shipp, West Suffolk Council’s cabinet member for leisure and culture, said: “It’s great to have Mutiny in Colour in West Suffolk this summer.

“Our brilliant mix of leisure and cultural activity is one of the things that makes West Suffolk such an attractive place to live and work.

“All of the partners have worked to keep admissions costs as low as we can, and, by bringing this to West Suffolk, we are making it more accessible, so it can be enjoyed by residents as well as visitors.

“Hopefully, people will go to the exhibition in the three towns and feel inspired to create their own pieces of Tiny Art to go on display.

“There will be lots of people who are far better artists than me, and, if I can do it, anyone can, so come along and join the Mutiny.”