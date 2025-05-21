Leaders have agreed to push back a council's net zero target by nearly a decade after 'utterly prohibitive' costs.

Cllr Gerald Kelly, West Suffolk's lead for governance and regulatory, asked cabinet members yesterday to agree to push back the authority's 2030 target to achieve net zero on its own carbon emissions until 2039.

He told councillors although the authority's emissions were around 13 per cent lower than in 2019, when it declared a climate emergency, despite an increase in council services, the target was still 'quite a long way away'.

Cllr Kelly highlighted the council's work in reducing emissions outside the council's estate, with the authority already saving 2,000 more tonnes of carbon indirectly than its direct emissions — this, however, does not count towards the target.

Cllr Cliff Waterman, the leader, said the council had a proud record on climate responsibility and was a pace-setter for other authorities.

According to the council report, the authority still needs to contribute an extra £11.6 million to achieve net zero, with the total bill estimated at £41.8 million.

A project to install solar canopies at the Mildenhall Hub was subject to a decision yesterday for an extra £250,000 to be invested over and above the £1.3 million capital budget approved in September, due to increases in the cost of the technology.

Projects to decarbonise the leisure centres in Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill will continue.

Other factors outside the council's control, such as the new Simpler Recycling rules requiring procurement for extra diesel vehicles, were among the reasons for ultimately pushing the target back.

Cllr Kelly said the decision would allow the council to achieve the target 'without going to ridiculous expense' while carbon-intensive factors, such as grid electricity consumption, would naturally reduce as renewables became more widespread.

He said: “The trouble is that we are facing increasing costs, so realistically, what we're saying is that we’ve got a position where the cost of achieving net zero by 2030 is utterly prohibitive."

Meanwhile, the authority has already secured or provided funding to remove a further 1,000 tonnes of its own carbon emissions - 20 per cent of the total amount - before 2029, as well as plant 5,000 new trees.

The decision was unanimous.